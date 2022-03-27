Paso Robles man killed in head-on collision

March 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 78-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a head-on collision on Peachy Canyon Road west of Old Settler Road in Paso Robles, according to the CHP.

Shortly before noon, Oliver F. Raymond of Paso Robles was headed westbound around a curve in the road when his motorcycle drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a Honda Fit driven by Nancy Sznejkowski, 79. The collision knocked Raymond off his motorcycle and down an embankment.

First responders transported Raymond to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton where he died from his injuries.

Sznejkowski was not injured in the crash.

