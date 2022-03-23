SLO County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, case rates stable

March 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with the 14-day average remaining steady at 27.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 60s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has dropped dramatically, with two currently hospitalized, one in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 237 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 59 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 50, Atascadero with 23 and both Arroyo Grande and Nipomo with 12.

In SLO County, 53,112 people have tested positive for the virus and 489 have died.

There have been 9,076,141 positive cases, and 88,492 deaths in California.

More than 81,497,093 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,000,745 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 475,693,271 cases with 6,126,092 dead.

