PG&E seeking huge rate increase

March 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

In addition to increased gas, food and rental costs, San Luis Obispo County residents are facing rising electric bills as PG&E rates climb.

After receiving permission to raise rates 22% in 2022, PG&E wants to raise its rates by another 22% percent from 2023 through 2026. PG&E rates jumped 8% in January and 10.5% last week, with another 3% increase slated for this summer.

On March 22, the California Public Utilities Commission listened to proponents and opponents of the additional 22% increase.

In the end, the Public Utilities Commission will determine if PG&E can raise its rates another 22%, which would be a more than 44% increase in rates over five years.

