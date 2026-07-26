Gas prices soaring in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

July 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid volatility in the Middle East, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County soared 13 cents last week to $5.90 a gallon, according to AAA.

“Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike at the pump,” according to AAA. “Volatility along the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the region have pushed crude oil prices into the $90 per barrel range and could continue driving up costs during the second half of summer.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 15 cents to $5.63 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased 12 cents to $4.11 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.85. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.29 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.23 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.33 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.39 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.53 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.55

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