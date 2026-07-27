Officers identify Paso Robles woman killed in crash

July 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers identified the woman killed in a single vehicle rollover crash on Adelaida Road in rural Paso Robles on Monday afternoon as 56-year-old Laura Nolascode Hernandez.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 20, a caller reported a vehicle had left the the 4600 block of Adelaida Road and went down an embankment. There was no one exiting the vehicle.

Fire crews arrived to find the 1999 Acura had landed on its roof about 50 feet to 75 feet down the embankment. The Acura rolled several times.

Responders pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

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