Warrants lead to arrests for cocaine, firearms in Santa Maria
August 16, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested two men on Saturday – one of whom had six outstanding arrest warrants – for multiple narcotics, firearm, ammunition, and stolen property charges.
Santa Maria police officers located 40-year-old Isidro Munoz Garcia, the man with warrants, in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way. Officer’s found Garcia in possession of approximately 4.7 grams of suspected cocaine.
Officers arrested Garcia without incident and made contact with 46-year-old Angelina Velasquez Fernandez.
Officers then recovered approximately 23 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded .380-caliber handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and approximately $2,300 in suspected stolen merchandise from a storage unit associated with Fernandez.
Officers arrested Fernandez on multiple narcotics, firearm, ammunition, and stolen property charges.
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