Cal Poly considers building hotel with conference center, senior housing

August 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo is considering building a hotel with a conference center, senior housing and student housing on more than 40 acres of lemon groves and agricultural fields along Highland Drive.

Proponents of the project say it will create a revenue stream and provide additional student and faculty housing. Revenue estimates range from $15 million to $40 million a year.

Critics argue the building site is prime agriculture land and part of Cal Poly’s learn by doing program.

A petition asking Cal Poly administrators to abandon the proposed project has garnered 1,752 signatures.

“We have one clear demand for the Cal Poly SLO administration: Withdraw the current West Campus development proposal and honor your previous commitment from the 2020 Master Plan to exclude the 250 acres of prime farmland (class one soils) on the campus from any future development,” according to the petition.

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