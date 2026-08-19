Semi-truck overturns, Highway 58 closed in rural San Luis Obispo County

August 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A semi-truck loaded with cardboard overturned on Highway 58 in rural San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon. Highway 58 is closed in both directions approximately 30 miles east of Highway 101, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported the big rig had rolled off the highway near Navajo Creek Road. Heavy‑duty tow trucks are on scene working to upright the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers expect the Highway 58 closure at Navajo Creek Road to end by 1 p.m. Officers recommend drivers use alternate routes and avoid the area.

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