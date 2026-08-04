Crash into electric fence sparks fire in rural Paso Robles

August 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Shortly after a vehicle crashed into an electric fence in rural Paso Robles on Monday afternoon, a fire was spotted headed up a hillside. The vehicle fled the scene before firefighters arrived.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire off Linne Road. The fire was burning up a hillside towards several structures.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which scorched 4 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire. The property owner believes the crash sparked the fire.

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