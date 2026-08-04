Paso Robles man crushed car with tractor, arrested

August 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 38-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail after he allegedly used a tractor to crush a vehicle following an argument early Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a front-loader tractor had crashed into an occupied vehicle in Santa Maria. Levi Gaze crashed into the car several times.

A female passenger in the car escaped without being seriously injured. Gaze then used the bucket to further destroy the vehicle.

Deputies safely contacted Gaze while he was still in the tractor and took him into custody without incident.

Gaze was booked at the Northern Branch Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He was also booked on an outstanding no-bail warrant from San Luis Obispo County. He is being held without bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...