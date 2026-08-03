Two men shot during argument in Atascadero
August 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Two men suffered gunshot wounds during a fight inside a residence in Atascadero on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported that two men were injured in a gunfight at a residence on the 9100 block of San Diego Road. Officers determined the men had been involved in a physical fight inside the residence.
During the fight, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired it two times while in close proximity to the other man. Both men sustained gunshot wounds.
Emergency personnel transported the men to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident. They are asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
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