Gas prices drop in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

August 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

For the second week in a row, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents last week to $5.83, according to AAA. At $5.63, the average price for a gallon of gas is currently 20 cents less in Santa Barbara County.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas is down two cents to $5.57 last week. Nationally, gas prices rose five cents to $4.06 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.79. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.21 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.19 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.19 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.31 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.33 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.33 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.35 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $5.35 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.49

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