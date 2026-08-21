Mobile home fire in San Luis Obispo displaces one person
August 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire damaged a mobile home in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, leaving one resident displaced.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the fire started at a mobile home on South Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and contained the blaze, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Fire officials contacted the Red Cross in order to provide assistance to the displaced resident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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