Police searching for bicyclist who robbed Central Coast bank

August 20, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Bank of America in Montecito on Wednesday, then fled on a bicycle.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a masked suspect entered the Bank of America at 1096 Coast Village Road, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. After taking cash, he fled on a bicycle. The robber was reportedly wearing a black backpack as he rode away on the bike.

Police describe the suspect as about 6 feet tall. He was said to be wearing a black or dark-colored hoodie with a mask covering his face.

Thus far, investigators believe the robbery was an isolated incident. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...