Officers catch poachers hunting in San Luis Obispo County

August 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers recently caught a trio of poachers as they were allegedly hunting in San Luis Obispo County.

After receiving multiple reports of nighttime poaching, Fish and Wildlife officers partnered with Cal Fire Law Enforcement and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to conduct nighttime patrols throughout the county. In order to locate poachers, CDFW officers also deployed an aircraft equipped with nighttime cameras and other advanced technology.

During a recent operation, officers spotted suspects shining bright spotlights into fields where wild pigs are commonly found. Poachers use this tactic to locate and kill wildlife during nighttime hours — something that is highly unethical and illegal, the Department of Fish and Wildlife says.

Sheriff’s deputies and wildlife officers worked in coordination and managed to locate the suspects. CDFW’s aircraft maintained overhead surveillance and captured video of the illegal poaching activity. As officers were approaching, the aircraft captured footage of one of the suspects trying to discard evidence by throwing a rifle off an embankment.

Ultimately, officers found three suspects in possession of night vision equipment, spotlights and weapons while attempting to take wildlife. Cal Fire Law Enforcement personnel later recover the .25 caliber air rifle that one of the suspects had discarded.

Officers arrested the suspects and then released them with citations for several hunting-related offenses, including spotlighting, hunting after hours, hunting without licenses and possession of night vision equipment while hunting.

CDFW says it appreciates the teamwork and support of Cal Fire Law Enforcement and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in helping protect California’s wildlife.

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