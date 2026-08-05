Person suffers major injuries after truck crashes near Cayucos
August 4, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A person suffered major injuries after a pickup truck went off the roadway and down a 25-foot embankment near Cayucos on Tuesday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the crash on Old Creek Road north of Whale Rock Reservoir. The pickup truck was hauling a 15,000 pound camper.
CHP officers are investigating the crash.
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