Person suffers major injuries after truck crashes near Cayucos

August 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person suffered major injuries after a pickup truck went off the roadway and down a 25-foot embankment near Cayucos on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the crash on Old Creek Road north of Whale Rock Reservoir. The pickup truck was hauling a 15,000 pound camper.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

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