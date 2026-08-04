Science shaping the future of California strawberries

August 4, 2026

Opinion by Dr. Hillary Thomas-Sanchez

When most people pick up a carton of California strawberries, they notice the bright color, fresh flavor, and quality of the fruit. What they don’t see are the decades of scientific research, collaboration, and innovation that help make every harvest possible.

As an agricultural scientist, I see strawberries a little differently. I see years of research behind every plant, countless questions waiting to be answered, and a community of scientists, growers, engineers, students, and agricultural innovators working together to solve the challenges of tomorrow.

That’s what makes California’s strawberry community so extraordinary.

Agriculture has never stood still. Every season brings new challenges—from changing weather patterns and emerging plant diseases to water limitations, labor shortages, and the need to produce healthy, high-quality food while caring for our natural resources.

Meeting those challenges requires more than hard work. It requires continuous research, curiosity, and a willingness to keep asking, “How can we do this even better?”

That mindset has helped make California the world’s leader in strawberry research and innovation.

For decades, California strawberry growers have invested in science because they understand that the future of farming depends on continuous improvement. Through the California Strawberry Commission, growers have invested more than $17 million in research that brings together university researchers, agricultural scientists, engineers, crop advisers, and farmers to develop practical solutions that benefitagriculture, communities, and consumers alike.

One of the things I value most about working in this industry is that innovation isn’t developed in isolation.

Scientists don’t work apart from growers—we work alongside them.

Growers bring generations of experience and firsthand knowledge of the land. Researchers contribute scientific expertise and new ways of looking at complex problems. Engineers develop technologies that improve precision and efficiency. Students bring fresh perspectives and new ideas.

Together, we learn from one another, test new approaches, and continue improving how strawberries are grown.

That collaborative approach is one of California agriculture’s greatest strengths.

Research takes many forms. We study plant health and disease, evaluate new strawberry varieties, improve soil and water management, explore biological pest management tools, and test technologies that can support workers and improve field operations. Every project is driven by the same purpose: helping farmers grow healthy, high-quality strawberries while strengthening the long-term sustainability and resilience of our farming systems.

But good science doesn’t end with discovery.

Ideas must prove themselves where it matters most—in commercial fields, under real growing conditions, and across different environments. That’s why partnerships with organizations like the Cal Poly Strawberry Center are so important. They provide opportunities to evaluate emerging technologies, train future agricultural leaders, and connect research directly with the people who can put it into practice.

The Strawberry Center also reminds us that innovation isn’t only about today’s challenges. It’s about preparing the next generation to solve the ones we haven’t encountered yet. Students work alongside scientists and growers, gaining firsthand experience that will help shape the future of agriculture for decades to come.

As someone who has spent my career in agricultural research, that gives me tremendous optimism.

The future of California strawberries won’t be shaped by a single breakthrough or one new technology. It will be built the same way it always has been—through collaboration, scientific discovery, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement.

Every time someone enjoys California strawberries, they’re benefiting from far more than one growing season. They’re benefiting from decades of research, partnerships, and innovation made possible by a community that believes there’s always a better way to grow.

To me, that’s what science is all about—not simply discovering what’s possible, but helping ensure the future of California strawberries remains as vibrant, resilient, and inspiring as the people who grow them.

Dr. Thomas-Sanchez serves as research and technical director of innovation at Naturipe Berry Growers, previously managed statewide research for the California Strawberry Commission, and earned a doctorate in entomology from UC Davis.

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