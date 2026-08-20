San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara county wineries win awards

August 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A prestigious group of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara wineries were recently awarded top 10 rankings by USA Today. Contests include best wine tasting rooms, best winery restaurants, best wine clubs and best winery tours.

Best wine tasting rooms

In ninth place, Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton is known for contemporary sophistication. Wine tastings are available seven days a week by appointment only.

“Guests have several options to choose from, including the signature wine tasting, library wine tasting, and wine and cheese pairing experience, or try the winery tour and elevated tasting experience, where you’ll sample wines in the skybox overlooking the estate,” according to USA Today.

In tenth place, Final Girl Wines in Solvang is a boutique, family-owned winery that produces small batch wines from Santa Barbara County.

“With a haunted fireplace, haunted mirror, Ouija board coffee table, and fun staff, the final girl wines tasting room offers a unique wine tasting experience,” according to USA Today.

Best winery restaurants

In seventh place, The restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles focuses on dishes that celebrate the changing seasons.

“The freshest ingredients available, sourced from their own 26-acre farmstead, are incorporated into the multi-course dinner tasting menu served alongside an award-winning wine list,” according to USA Today.

In ninth place, The Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez offers wine tastings paired with gourmet cuisine.

“Wine tastings are paired with gourmet cuisine created with fresh produce harvested from the winery’s farm,” according to USA Today. “Enjoy a crab cake, hummus plate, or steak alongside a glass or bottle at this outstanding California wine destination.”

Best wine clubs

In second place, Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles asks you to select your favorite wines before you purchase your first bottle.

“The sign-up page at DAOU Vineyards will prompt you to choose your preferred style of wine, desired number of bottles per shipment, and desired number of deliveries per year to ensure you’re completely satisfied with your new club membership,” according to USA Today. “Members wanting to try something new can also opt to receive expert-recommended bottles instead of choosing their own.”

Best winery tours

In tenth place, Alma Rose Winery & Vineyards in Solvang produces some of the highest quality pinot noir, chardonnay, and Rhone varietals on the Central Coast. Make your reservations 48 hours in advance.

“The vineyard tour is an open-air tram exploration of the vineyards, followed by a wine and artisanal cheese tasting,” according to USA Today. “They also offer two- and three-hour hiking tours that traverse the vineyards, offering stunning views of the Santa Rita Hills and finishing with seasonal offerings.”

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