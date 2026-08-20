Increase in burglary, theft crimes in Grover Beach

August 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is reporting an increase in both burglary and theft crimes during the first half of 2026, compared to the first half of 2025

In a report to the residents regarding crime rates from Jan. 2026 through Aug. 2026, city law enforcement reported a 200% increase in burglaries, from two during the first half of 2025 to seven during the first half of 2026. Thefts were up 21%.

City officials also reported an 8% increase in felony arrests, from 89 in 2025 to 96 in 2026.

With a 23% increase in traffic stops, the city reported a 14% decline in traffic accidents, from 1,118 in 2025 to 1,379 in 2026.

“Our increased traffic enforcement, including the addition of our motor traffic units, appears to be making a positive impact on roadway safety,” according to the Grover Beach Police Department. “Grover Beach is a safe place to live—and together, we can keep it that way.”

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