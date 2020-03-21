Coronavirus cases up to 16 in SLO County

March 20, 2020

San Luis Obispo County health officials confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, at a time most county residents are abiding by shelter at home rules.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus: seven live in the North County, five live in the South County, three reside on the coast and one lives in the San Luis Obispo area. Nine of the infected people are seniors and seven are non-senior adults.

All of the infected individuals are recovering at home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay home, except for essential activities. These are the most sweeping restrictions in the United States, where more than 15,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 201 have died.

As of March 19, there are a total of 1,006 positive cases and 19 deaths in California.

Ages of positive cases in California:

Age 0-17: 18 cases

Age 18-64: 711 cases

Age 65+: 273 cases

Unknown: 4 cases

The number of worldwide cases continues to jump: more than 230,000 cases with more than 9,840 dead.

