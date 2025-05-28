Man arrested for stabbing, killing man in Santa Maria

May 28, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbing a man to death in the northern Santa Barbara County city Sunday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a witness reported a fight and stabbing in the 300 block of East McElhany Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a nearby apartment suffering from a stab wound or wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Emergency personnel transported the victim, later identified Evaristo Ortiz Cortez, 44, to Marian Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff later pronounced Cortez deceased.

Investigators identified the suspect as 59-year-old Gustavo Hernandez. Officers located Hernandez at a residence neighboring the scene of the stabbing and took him into custody without incident.

Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Lab personnel came out to the scene to assist. Detectives took over control of the investigation.

Authorities booked Hernandez in Santa Barbara County Jail on a homicide charge. Hernandez is being held in custody with his bail set at $2 million.

The fatal stabbing marks the second homicide of 2025 in Santa Maria.

