San Luis Obispo police searching for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

May 28, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a wallet and cell phone on Tuesday, and then used stolen credits cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases.

Police say the two women are suspected of stealing a wallet and cell phone at Spark Yoga, located 977 Foothill Boulevard. They then took credit cards from the wallet and made purchases at the Apple Store and Lululemon totaling $7,700.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Officer Etherton at (805) 594-8062.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...