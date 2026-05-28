Pismo Beach ranked best beach in California by USA Today
May 28, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Pismo Beach won the first place ranking for best beach in California by USA Today.
“Pismo Beach is a picturesque seaside destination known for its panoramic coastal vistas, wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm, offering a great blend of relaxation and recreation,” according to USA Today. “You’ll find outdoor activities everywhere, such as surfing, paddleboarding, and exploring the nearby dunes via ATV.”
Known for its great views, Pismo Beach sports wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm. Activities include surfing, paddleboarding, whale watching, wine tasting and exploring the nearby dunes.
An expert panel nominated their top picks for the best beaches, then USA Today readers voted to decide the winners.
Here are USA Today’s top 10 best beaches in California
- Number 1 – Pismo Beach
- Number 2 – ‘Olol’koy Beach Park
- Number 3 – Huntington State Beach
- Number 4 – Carlsbad State Beach
- Number 5 – Capitola Beach
- Number 6 – Ventura Beach
- Number 7 – Butterfly Beach
- Number 8 – Santa Cruz Main Beach
- Number 9 – La Jolla Cove
- Number 10 – Malibu Lagoon State Beach
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