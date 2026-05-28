Pismo Beach ranked best beach in California by USA Today

May 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach won the first place ranking for best beach in California by USA Today.

“Pismo Beach is a picturesque seaside destination known for its panoramic coastal vistas, wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm, offering a great blend of relaxation and recreation,” according to USA Today. “You’ll find outdoor activities everywhere, such as surfing, paddleboarding, and exploring the nearby dunes via ATV.”

Known for its great views, Pismo Beach sports wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm. Activities include surfing, paddleboarding, whale watching, wine tasting and exploring the nearby dunes.

An expert panel nominated their top picks for the best beaches, then USA Today readers voted to decide the winners.

Here are USA Today’s top 10 best beaches in California

Number 1 – Pismo Beach

Number 2 – ‘Olol’koy Beach Park

Number 3 – Huntington State Beach

Number 4 – Carlsbad State Beach

Number 5 – Capitola Beach

Number 6 – Ventura Beach

Number 7 – Butterfly Beach

Number 8 – Santa Cruz Main Beach

Number 9 – La Jolla Cove

Number 10 – Malibu Lagoon State Beach

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