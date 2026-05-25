Cambria hotel worker harasses Israeli couple, rakes in donations

May 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An Israeli couple tried to check into Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria last week, but were confronted by a hotel staffer who repeatedly said “Free Palestine” and questioned whether one of the guests was a baby killer. The man has since resigned his hotel position and launched a GoFundMe campaign that has thus far raised nearly $14,000.

The former Oceanpoint Ranch staffer, who identifies on GoFundMe as Ryan Smith, published video of the incident on social media. In the video, the woman tells the staffer that he is supposed to be completely objective with clients. Smith asks the woman whether she is a Zionist and whether she served in the Israel Defense Forces and killed babies.

“Israeli zionists in Cambria, CA,” Smith wrote in a social media post following the confrontation. “I’ve never stared into the soul of the devil like I did tonight. IDF soldier child killer stays at hotel in Cambria.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chi (@untitled.adventure)

Smith’s GoFundMe campaign states he was let go from his job for having a right to speak freely.

However, on Saturday, Oceanpoint Ranch published a statement on social media saying the staffer unilaterally resigned his position.

“We are aware of the recent video that was circulated online and understand the concern and emotions surrounding the situation,” Oceanpoint Ranch said in the statement. “We appreciate those who have reached out and shared their feedback. After learning of the incident, Oceanpoint Ranch immediately commenced an investigation. Before it concluded, the individual in the video unilaterally resigned his position.

“The events in the video do not reflect the professionalism and hospitality that our team members are trained to deliver to all our valued guests. Our team remains committed to fostering a respectful environment for all of our guests, employees, and community.”

On his GoFundMe page, Smith wrote he is looking for work and grateful for any and all donations, though he still has a roof over his head and is in a better situation than many families around the world.

He set $7,500 as his fundraising goal. Over three days, Smith has raised more than $13,800.

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