Gov. Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in home order

March 19, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered all California residents to shelter at home in response to the coronavirus. The order takes effect immediately and will last until further notice.

While specific details are not yet available, it is likely Newsom’s shelter at home will be similar to the rules San Luis Obispo County issued on Wednesday. The restrictions are intended to keep the number of coronavirus cases from escalating and overwhelming the healthcare system.

Currently, SLO County residents are required to stay home, and to avoid unnecessary travel and socializing. In addition, all public and private gatherings, regardless of the number of attendees, are prohibited.

Violating Newsom’s order is a misdemeanor punishable by fines, jail time, or both.

Newsom also announced plans to deploy 500 California National Guard personnel to help with humanitarian work and food distribution.

