California Men’s Colony employee tests positive for coronavirus

April 24, 2020

A day after announcing the second coronavirus case among inmates at the California Men’s Colony, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced a staffer at the San Luis Obispo County prison had tested positive for the virus.

The new case is the first among Men’s Colony staffers. There are now 105 cases among staffers spread out across 27 facilities in the state prison system, according to CDCR.

In the state prison system, the worst outbreaks are at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) and the California Institute for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County.

At LAC, 76 inmates and 17 staffers have contracted coronavirus. At CIM, 69 inmates and 22 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Outside of CIM and LAC, there are only seven confirmed cases among inmates in the state prison system.

Thus far, a total of 20 California Men’s Colony inmates have been tested for coronavirus. It is unclear how many staffers at the prison have been tested.

On Thursday, SLO County reported seven new positive cases of the virus for a total of 149 confirmed cases. During the past two days, SLO County has seen a slight increase in the number of new cases.

