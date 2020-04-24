NBC reporter falsely claims SLO County restaurants reopening

April 24, 2020

A Today Show reporter on Thursday incorrectly reported that San Luis Obispo County plans to end shelter at home rules for dine-in restaurants on May 1. In addition, the reported said other types of businesses were also set to reopen next month.

“With a low number of cases and testing capabilities in place, San Luis Obispo County says some businesses will be free to open May 1, including dine-in restaurants,” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer said on the Today Show.

The false claim was quickly rebuked by county health officials.

“Rumor Alert: On April 23, 2020, NBC’s Today Show aired a story that spotlighted San Luis Obispo County and incorrectly reported that the California county plans to reopen on May 1,” County health officials posted on Ready SLO. “This is false. More information about the Shelter At Home Order and phased reopening can be found here.”

While county officials and a large group of community members are working on a plan for a phased end to shelter at home rules, the county has currently relaxed rules for only eight types of businesses: drive-in theaters, fabric stores, houses of worship, pet groomers, recreational fishing, elective medical procedures, construction, and janitorial services.

The Today Show has agreed to correct the story, according to the county.

“We understand how this misinformation could confuse and frustrate our community,” said Supervisor Lynn Compton, who chairs the Board of Supervisors. “We continue to actively reach out to our community to ensure they are fully informed with accurate and timely information, which includes the progress on the county’s phased reopening plan currently in its final stages of development.”

