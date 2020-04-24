Fire destroys Grover Beach home

April 24, 2020

A Grover Beach house burst into flames Thursday evening, sending a large plume of smoke into the air above the South County city.

Callers reported the fire at approximately 6:25 p.m. at a home located at 250 Beckett Place, according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters are battling the blaze with help from Cal Fire personnel.

It is unclear whether anyone suffered injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is also unclear.

