California to give $600 stimulus checks to low earners, immigrants

February 19, 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal with legislators on a plan to issue $600 stimulus checks to low-income state residents, including illegal immigrants. [LA Times]

The “Golden State Stimulus” is expected to be a one-time $600 payment to approximately 5.7 million low-earners in California. The payments would total about $2.3 billion.

Recipients of the stimulus payments would include residents receiving the California earned income tax credit for 2020, which is given to individuals who earn less than $30,000 a year. Also, taxpayers with individual tax identification numbers who did not receive federal stimulus payments and whose income is below $75,000 would be eligible to receive the $600 payments.

Taxpayers who did not receive the federal stimulus and who also qualify for the California earned income tax credit would receive a total of $1,200.

Illegal immigrants who file tax forms would be eligible to receive Golden State Stimulus payments.

The state stimulus plan is expected to be expedited for legislative approval next week. The plan is part of a $9.6 billion economic recovery package that is funded by state taxpayer money, with the exception of federal funds for child care assistance.

