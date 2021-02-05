Front Page  »  

Morro Bay teacher resigns amid allegations of misconduct

February 5, 2021

Tyler Andree

By KAREN VELIE

Amid allegations of misconduct, Morro Bay High School chemistry teacher and girl’s swim coach Tyler Andree suddenly resigned, just two days before the start of the second semester.

A 2014 San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug.13, 2019. He taught chemistry and also implemented an advanced placement chemistry class.

On Jan. 18, Andree submitted his resignation — effective immediately, said Christin Newlon, San Luis Coastal Unified School District human resources director. At that time, the school had not selected his replacement.

The district is not disclosing the reasons for Andree’s resignation, pending a police investigation.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
blackjack

Didn’t the principal just recently get the axe as well ?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
02/05/2021 4:13 pm
JThomas

I’m quite sure why can guess!


Vote Up1Vote Down 
02/05/2021 3:36 pm
Stunned

No, not another one!!


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/05/2021 3:28 pm
﻿