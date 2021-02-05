Morro Bay teacher resigns amid allegations of misconduct

February 5, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Amid allegations of misconduct, Morro Bay High School chemistry teacher and girl’s swim coach Tyler Andree suddenly resigned, just two days before the start of the second semester.

A 2014 San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug.13, 2019. He taught chemistry and also implemented an advanced placement chemistry class.

On Jan. 18, Andree submitted his resignation — effective immediately, said Christin Newlon, San Luis Coastal Unified School District human resources director. At that time, the school had not selected his replacement.

The district is not disclosing the reasons for Andree’s resignation, pending a police investigation.

