Deputies searching for Templeton fire training ground vandals
September 14, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Authorities are searching for suspects involved in repeated vandalism of the Templeton fire department’s training grounds.
Over the past month, fire crews have discovered large amounts of graffiti and broken tools at the training grounds located at 675 Creekside Ranch Road. Additionally, training props have been damaged and vehicles used for car extrications have been vandalized, according to the Templeton fire department.
“This area’s intended for the sharpening of skills for your firefighters, not a playground for individuals to disrespect the property of public servants,” the fire department stated in a tweet. “Our members are frustrated with these incidents.”
Anyone who has information about the vandalism is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines