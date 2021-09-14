Fire destroyed building at Camp San Luis Obispo
September 14, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a building at Camp San Luis Obispo Monday night, located near the intersection of O’Connor Way and Sutter Avenue.
Firefighters arrived at the camp to find the 40 foot by 40 foot building engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze.
It took crews several hours to mop up after the fire, which remains under investigation.
