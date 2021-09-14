CHP identifies San Luis Obispo teen killed in crash

September 14, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDNAN

The California Highway Patrol has identified the 17-year-old San Luis Obispo boy killed in a three-car crash near Cal Poly on Saturday as Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Osbaldeston was driving a white Volvo eastbound on Highland Drive when he attempted to turn left on Highway 1. Bryan Griffiths, 79, of Morro Bay then allegedly ran a red light and crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into the teen’s Volvo.

The crash propelled the Volvo into a BMW driven by Tisha Leigh Breda, 50, of Cambria. Breda suffered minor injuries.

Emergency responders transported Osbaldeston to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Griffith suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

A CHP investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Loading...