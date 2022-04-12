Student found dead near a parking structure on the Cal Poly Campus

April 11, 2022

By BEN DI GUGLIELMO

The body of a Cal Poly student was found early Monday morning near a Poly Canyon Village parking structure. Officials have not yet released the name or the cause of the student’s death.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey sent an email informing students about the death at 4:22 p.m.

“We are heartbroken to share with you that a Cal Poly student passed away early this morning.” the email says. “Typically in situations such as this one, the university takes great care in first contacting the student’s family to offer our complete support, while also confirming the events that led to their passing with the appropriate authorities. Although that process is underway, it is not yet complete.”

Poly Canyon Village is a collection of student housing complexes. CalCoastNews will release more information about the death as it becomes available.

