People injured in two car crash in Paso Robles
April 11, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles collided along Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles Sunday, resulting in undisclosed injuries.
At about 4:30 p.m., a van collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 46 and Union Road, according to the Paso Robles fire department. Fire personnel came out to the scene following the crash.
It is unclear what caused the collision and who sustained injuries.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines