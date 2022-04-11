People injured in two car crash in Paso Robles

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles collided along Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles Sunday, resulting in undisclosed injuries.

At about 4:30 p.m., a van collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 46 and Union Road, according to the Paso Robles fire department. Fire personnel came out to the scene following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the collision and who sustained injuries.

