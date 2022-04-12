Raw sewage spill in Morro Bay
April 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Health officials are asking people to avoid the area between Highway 1 and Coral Avenue in Morro Bay because of a 10,000 raw sewage spill that was discovered on Monday
The sewage spilled from a break in a main located close to a sewage lift station near Coral Avenue and the Cloisters Park in Morro Bay. Crews contained the sewage in a retention basin between Highway 1 and Coral Avenue on Monday afternoon.
City staff is currently working on the repairs.
