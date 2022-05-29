Santa Barbara man arrested for attempting to murder roommate
May 29, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A Santa Barbara man is in jail after he allegedly attempted to murder his housemate on Thursday evening during a physical altercation.
Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported one man had stabbed another at a residence on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue. Sheriff deputies arrive to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.
Responders transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Outside the residence, deputies located the victim’s housemate 61-year-old Alejandro Teran. Detectives arrested Teran and booked him in the Santa Barbara Main Jail for attempted murder with a bail of $1,000,000.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines