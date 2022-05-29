Santa Barbara man arrested for attempting to murder roommate

May 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara man is in jail after he allegedly attempted to murder his housemate on Thursday evening during a physical altercation.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported one man had stabbed another at a residence on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue. Sheriff deputies arrive to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Outside the residence, deputies located the victim’s housemate 61-year-old Alejandro Teran. Detectives arrested Teran and booked him in the Santa Barbara Main Jail for attempted murder with a bail of $1,000,000.

