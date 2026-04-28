Paso Robles ranked fifth in best Main Street list

April 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles made the top 10 best Main Streets in the United States, with the downtown ranked fifth by USA Today.

Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance,” according to USA Today. “Once abandoned and boarded up as people shifted to the suburbs, these iconic thoroughfares are now thriving. These 10 places with charming main streets — nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the U.S. — offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.”

Paso Robles was selected because of its historic downtown that includes wine tasting, great restaurants and shopping. USA Today recommends spending the night at the Paso Robles Inn to allow time for enjoying the food, history and outdoor activities.

Top 10 top Main Streets in the United States

First – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Second – Waynesville, North Carolina.

Third – Emporia, Kansas

Fourth – Howell, Michigan

Fifth – Paso Robles, California

Sixth – Ogden, Utah.

Seventh – Ocean City, New Jersey

Eighth – McMinnville, Oregon

Ninth – Grapevine Texas

Tenth – Virginia City, Nevada

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