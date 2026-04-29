Big Rig overturns blocking Highway 166 overnight

April 29, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A big rig rolled over on Highway 166 Tuesday night, blocking traffic in both directions.

Shortly after 10:40 p.m., a semi-truck crashed and overturned on Highway 166 near Miranda Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire personnel from San Luis Obispo County came out to the scene, along with a Santa Barbara County fire crew and CHP officers. Crews worked all night to secure the scene and mitigate hazards.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the crash. The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

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