Big Rig overturns blocking Highway 166 overnight
April 29, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A big rig rolled over on Highway 166 Tuesday night, blocking traffic in both directions.
Shortly after 10:40 p.m., a semi-truck crashed and overturned on Highway 166 near Miranda Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire personnel from San Luis Obispo County came out to the scene, along with a Santa Barbara County fire crew and CHP officers. Crews worked all night to secure the scene and mitigate hazards.
It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the crash. The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines