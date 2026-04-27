Santa Maria man arrested over domestic violence and stolen gun

April 27, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a wanted man Monday morning, which led to the recovery of a stolen gun.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street in connection with an ongoing domestic violence investigation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. During the stop, officers arrested 32-year-old Alberto Macias on domestic violence-related charges.

Police searched Macias’s vehicle and seized a stolen firearm. Authorities booked Macias in Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including domestic violence-related offenses and weapons violations.

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