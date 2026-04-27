Take a look at San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

April 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

With multiple storms hitting San Luis Obispo County this April, rainfall totals are well above average in all areas of the county, according to the SLO County website. All areas of the county have exceeded yearly average rainfall amounts.

State and local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through April 27, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 18.91 inches to date – average annual 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 17.14 inches to date – average annual 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 2.89 inches to date – average annual 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 20.33 inches to date – average annual 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 18.88 inches to date – average annual 12.62 inches

Oceano – 15.54 inches to date – average annual 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 16.36 inches to date – average annual 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 38.22 inches to date – average annual 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 20.37 inches to date – average annual 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 18.26 inches to date – average annual 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 24.63 inches to date – average annual 16.96 inches

Shandon – 12.94 inches to date – average annual 8.44 inches

Templeton – 14.38 inches to date – average annual 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 100.8%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 64%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 87.2%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 87.9% on Feb. 20, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 99%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 64%, Monterey County

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