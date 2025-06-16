Front Page  »  

We don’t want them, we don’t need offshore wind farms

June 16, 2025

OPINION by ELLIE RIPLEY

The idea of building new houses, creating new jobs isn’t all that great if this offshore wind thing unfortunately unfolds. There will come a time when the construction jobs are done and the people who live in those houses will be off to other work.

The noise, the bad air that will be present during construction. maintenance and operation will be oppressive. The loss of local business, jobs and the loss of home values will be devastating and heartbreaking.

If it wasn’t for the tax credits this wouldn’t happen. There is no “pot of gold” at the end of this storm. The lives of many people and marine life will be greatly impacted by this offshore wind disaster of enormous consequences.

Warren Buffet himself said “for example on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make any sense without the tax credit.”

The rich get richer, and we pay the taxes!

Ellie Ripley is an Arroyo Grande resident.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Right on the money, Ellie! How many years have we heard wonderful projects of every stripe sold with the “Will create local jobs ” trope? Just like the bullet train, these projects are about wealth transfer , as well as codifying power with establishment politicians and government sponsored NGOs. The big fail is – like the Bullet Train, there will be no viable return on investment and it will take decades , if ever, to complete. This is a State that is going broke very rapidly , with no rescue in sight. They want to impose a mileage tax. They are working on a new tax for all small business owners. CARB wants to add another 65 cents a gallon to the nations highest gas tax. With Wind and the battery farms needed to make Wind viable , there will be more and more fees and assessments and taxes to prop up construction. They have nowhere else to go for the money but you and me! Like the Bullet Train, no investors lining up so they have to force/sell this stuff. Stand firm! Keep voting ‘No’ on these projects and the outdated politicians who support them.


2
﻿