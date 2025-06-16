We don’t want them, we don’t need offshore wind farms

June 16, 2025

OPINION by ELLIE RIPLEY

The idea of building new houses, creating new jobs isn’t all that great if this offshore wind thing unfortunately unfolds. There will come a time when the construction jobs are done and the people who live in those houses will be off to other work.

The noise, the bad air that will be present during construction. maintenance and operation will be oppressive. The loss of local business, jobs and the loss of home values will be devastating and heartbreaking.

If it wasn’t for the tax credits this wouldn’t happen. There is no “pot of gold” at the end of this storm. The lives of many people and marine life will be greatly impacted by this offshore wind disaster of enormous consequences.

Warren Buffet himself said “for example on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make any sense without the tax credit.”

The rich get richer, and we pay the taxes!

Ellie Ripley is an Arroyo Grande resident.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...