Train crashes into fuel truck near Guadalupe

October 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle crashed into a fuel truck south of Guadalupe on Wednesday afternoon spilling 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the train crashed into the semi-truck injuring four people and causing a temporary closure of a portion of Highway 1. There were 218 passengers on the train.

Emergency personnel transported the truck driver to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Three passengers sustained minor injuries.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...