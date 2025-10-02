Three San Luis Obispo County human traffickers sentenced to prison

October 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge this week sentenced three individuals who trafficked a minor in 2021 to state prison for their crimes.

Tremaine Quincy Tejon Jones, 32, was sentenced to 16 years; Joshua Diante Murphy, 30, was sentenced to 14 years and four months; and Heather Lynne Hunt, 32, was sentenced to eight years for their part in the sex trafficking of a minor.

Three separate juries found Jones, Murphy, and Hunt guilty of human trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor. Murphy was also found guilty of possession and distribution of child pornography and committing sex acts on a 15-year-old.

In addition, Hunt was found to have trafficked the young survivor under “force, fear, threats, menace, duress, or coercion.”

This is the first time three juries have participated in the same trial in this county.

During the two-month trial, the three juries heard evidence that Murphy, Hunt, and Jones lured the 15-year-old victim from Nevada and trafficked her for 16 days through various cities in California, ending with her rescue by law enforcement in Pismo Beach in Jan. 2021.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kim Dittrich.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...