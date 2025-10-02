Santa Maria truck driver dies following train crash

October 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria truck driver died after his truck was hit by an Amtrak train on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1 south of Guadalupe when he turned right onto a dirt road which led to an agricultural field. As the tanker truck driver approached the uncontrolled railroad crossing, an Amtrak train was traveling northbound nearing the truck’s location.

The Amtrak train then crashed into the right side of the truck spilling 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel.There were 218 passengers on the train, three of whom suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the tanker truck driver will be released through the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his next of kin.

“This is a tragic event and a reminder to all of us to exercise extreme caution when driving in agricultural rural areas, especially at uncontrolled railroad crossings,” according to the California Highway Patrol. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the tanker truck driver which sadly lost his life.”

