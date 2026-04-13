Walgreens pharmacy opening new store in Morro Bay

April 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Walgreens plans to open a new store in Morro Bay giving locals hope that long lines at pharmacies will subside.

Last summer, Rite Aids in Los Osos and Morro Bay closed. Since then, residents have complained of 45 minute waits to pick up their medicine.

Walgreens is advertising for a store manager, a pharmacy manager, cashiers, customer service associates and other positions for the new store at 740 Quintana Road near Albertsons, previously the site of a Rite Aid.

Walgreens is not currently releasing information about when the new store in Morro Bay will open, according to Walgreens Corporate Headquarters.

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