Cayucos jewelry store owner seeks help identifying thieves

May 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The owner of a jewelry store in Cayucos that was burglarized earlier this month is seeking the public’s help identifying the thieves.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on May 15, two thieves smashed a glass door while breaking into McLean Jewelry on Ocean Avenue. The thieves then snatched gems and precious metals valued at between $4,000 and $5,000 before fleeing from the location.

Survelience cameras captured the burglars, who wore masks and gloves.

Tim McLean is asking anyone who can help identify the burglars to contact his store or the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

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