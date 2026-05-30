San Luis Obispo County felon accused of possessing more than 100 firearms

May 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors last week charged a man with seven felony counts, after a search of his Morro Bay area home netted 107 firearms and methamphetamine.

On March 12, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant at a residence on Little Morro Creek Road. Detectives seized 107 firearms, a substantial quantity of ammunition and reloaded ammunition, magazines, firearm components and methamphetamine, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Cole Clopton, 39, possessed firearms in outdoor sheds, a garage safe, a horse barn, vehicles and his home, a criminal complaint filed on May 21 states. The firearms included rifles, shotguns and pistols.

Prosecutors charged Clopton with one count of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded, operable firearm; five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon with priors; and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

The criminal complaint also alleges Clopton has a prior strike under California’s Three Strikes Law. Clopton was previously convicted in Texas of theft of a firearm and in San Luis Obispo County of resisting an executive officer and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

Clopton is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he has been in custody since Wednesday. Investigators are asking that anyone who has information that could assist the prosecution of Clopton contact San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-549-7867.

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