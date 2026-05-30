Seeking to tax already overtaxed Paso Robles area residents

May 30, 2026

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

Against the backdrop of overwhelming community opposition, the the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to place a new $205 million dollar general obligation bond onto the backs of the astonishingly over taxed residents of the community.

The trustees are representing the wishes and whims of the administration while disrespecting the community who struggles to afford to live here. They raise the cost of housing at every opportunity from developer fees to bonds as they plot to stick their hands ever deeper into your pockets.

As if to prove their extraordinary arrogance, they even gave the management another pay raise last night!

These are the same people who put tampon dispensers in the boys restrooms.

Do you really trust them to make better decisions with the approximately $14,000 each adult resident will pay over the life of the bond? Don’t be fooled by the language in the bond that says they “may” use the money for shiny new career technician education buildings and gyms. The word “may” means optional.

Vote no.

Thank you to Kenney Enney for being the only one to vote against the bond.

Dorian Baker is a former Paso Robles School Board Trustee and retired PRJUSD teacher.

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