Cal Poly baseball wins regional for first time

June 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Cal Poly baseball team went 3-0 in last weekend’s Los Angeles Regional, advancing to a super regional for the first time in program history.

Cal Poly beat Virginia Tech in its opening game on Friday, then defeated Saint Mary’s on both Saturday and Sunday in order to win the regional. The Mustangs did not need to play No. 1 overall seed UCLA, the regional host. Saint Mary’s upset UCLA twice, eliminating the Bruins from the NCAA Tournament.

The Mustangs will now travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for a best-of-three super regional. Cal Poly (39-22) will face West Virginia (43-15), the No. 16 overall seed, for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cal Poly has now competed in five regionals, all under Head Coach Larry Lee. Until Sunday, the Mustangs had never won a regional.

Neither Cal Poly, nor West Virginia has previously advanced to the College World Series. However, West Virginia is appearing in a super regional for the third consecutive year.

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